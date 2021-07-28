Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $285.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.26.

Stryker stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $271.46. 37,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a PE ratio of 73.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. Stryker has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $269.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.21.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

