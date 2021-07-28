Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.25-9.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.19. Stryker also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.250-$9.400 EPS.

Shares of SYK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,814. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.21. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $275.15. The firm has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $280.13.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

