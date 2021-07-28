Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Shawn Christopher Leska Sells 2,000 Shares

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $152,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RGR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,086. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.11. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.38. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

