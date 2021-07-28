Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$50.96 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$73.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLF. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of SLF stock opened at $50.78 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 298.3% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 199,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 149,617 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 111.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,371,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,796,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 32.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.