Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$50.96 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$73.00.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLF. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.
Shares of SLF stock opened at $50.78 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 298.3% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 199,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 149,617 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 111.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,371,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,796,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 32.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
