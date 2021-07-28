Sun Life Financial (SLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.00. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.4487 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

SLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 price target (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

