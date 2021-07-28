Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 157.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $273,000. MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter.

IWR traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,903. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $79.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

