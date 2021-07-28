Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.29. 118,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,672,351. The company has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,778 shares of company stock worth $19,900,601 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

