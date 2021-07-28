Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $4.32 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.20. 804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,692. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.76. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $79.58.

