Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $7.48 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

IVV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $440.97. 229,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,442,428. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.90 and a fifty-two week high of $442.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

