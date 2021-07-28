Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 3,589 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.13. 156,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,996,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

AGNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.28.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

