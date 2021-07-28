Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 24,619 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,619 shares during the period. ViacomCBS accounts for about 0.9% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

ViacomCBS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.33. The stock had a trading volume of 265,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,931,639. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

