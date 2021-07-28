Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 26,959 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,959 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.56. 422,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,630,336. The company has a market cap of $188.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

