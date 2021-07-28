SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

SXC opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $560.10 million, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.15. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.12.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other SunCoke Energy news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. bought 7,200 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,162.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

