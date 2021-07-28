Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.11.

NYSE:SHO opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 382,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 242,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,554,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 93,870 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,662,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,491,000 after purchasing an additional 175,813 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

