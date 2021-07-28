Super Zero Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.32 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $69.41 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000541 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 16% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,281.74 or 0.05761844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00123254 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 632,091,133 coins and its circulating supply is 323,811,335 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

