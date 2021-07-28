Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ SPRT opened at $6.92 on Monday. Support.com has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96.
Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Support.com had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter.
About Support.com
Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.
