Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRT opened at $6.92 on Monday. Support.com has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96.

Get Support.com alerts:

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Support.com had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Support.com by 3,752.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Support.com by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38,362 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Support.com in the first quarter valued at $768,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Support.com in the first quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Support.com in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 13.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Support.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Support.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.