Susquehanna Bancshares Upgrades GATX (NYSE:GATX) to Positive

GATX (NYSE:GATX) was upgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $89.97 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.49% from the company’s previous close.

GATX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GATX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.99.

GATX stock opened at $90.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 3.39. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.39.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that GATX will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,931.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $904,376.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $904,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in GATX by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

