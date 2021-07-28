SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Position Increased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after buying an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,245,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,842,000 after buying an additional 59,569 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after buying an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIVB. Barclays upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 target price (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.30.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $554.32 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $217.23 and a 12 month high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $568.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

