SVB Financial Group to Post FY2021 Earnings of $30.87 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $30.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $26.81. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $640.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.30.

SIVB stock opened at $554.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $217.23 and a twelve month high of $608.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $568.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Berkshire Bank bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $415,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 169.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $285,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares valued at $15,183,023. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

