Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYIEY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS:SYIEY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,906. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Symrise has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

