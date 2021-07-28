Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1,067.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,470 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.09% of Synchrony Financial worth $21,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,181,000 after acquiring an additional 230,213 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,263,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,860,000 after buying an additional 53,085 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 688,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,907,000 after buying an additional 123,482 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYF. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SYF traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.72. 26,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,180,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.01. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

