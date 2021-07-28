Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TBLA. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $10.25 on Monday. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

