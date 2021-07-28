Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives $210.72 Average Price Target from Analysts

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $167.50 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $151.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

