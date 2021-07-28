Targeted Medical Pharma (OTCMKTS:TRGM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRGM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.04. Targeted Medical Pharma shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 25,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Targeted Medical Pharma (OTCMKTS:TRGM)

Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc is a medical nutrition company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of amino acid based medications. It operates through the following segments: Targeted Medical Pharma (TMP), Complete Claims Processing, Inc (CCPI), and Amino Nutritionals. The TMP segment offers medical foods and generic pharmaceuticals as PTL.

