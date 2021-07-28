TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given a C$61.28 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been given a C$61.28 price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CSFB increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on TC Energy to C$63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.89.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$61.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$60.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.26. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$50.61 and a twelve month high of C$66.14.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.4499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.32, for a total value of C$132,014.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$278,637.48. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $198,319.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

