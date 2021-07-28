TD Securities Increases Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Price Target to C$1.10

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$1.05 to C$1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

ERLFF opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.73. Entrée Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

