TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the June 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TDH by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TDH in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TDH in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TDH during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETZ opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.62. TDH has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $14.52.

TDH Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc.

