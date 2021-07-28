TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.72 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.470-$6.470 EPS.

Shares of TEL opened at $137.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $84.16 and a one year high of $139.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.77.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Truist Securities lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.40.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

