TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $144.60

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $144.60 and last traded at $143.99, with a volume of 5682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.65.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,473,457,000 after purchasing an additional 963,748 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,492 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $970,068,000 after purchasing an additional 964,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $732,174,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

