Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 47,780 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,780 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $24,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,702. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.74. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.18 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

