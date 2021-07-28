Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 25,580 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,730 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.11% of Citrix Systems worth $19,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 40.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.14.

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.63. 2,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,096. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $148.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,239 shares of company stock worth $1,082,349. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

