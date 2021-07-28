Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,933 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $620.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,541. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.10. The company has a market capitalization of $295.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $631.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,404 shares of company stock worth $11,201,554 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

