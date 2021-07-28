Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 36,620 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 480,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,620 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Open Text were worth $22,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Open Text by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Open Text has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,217. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.60.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

