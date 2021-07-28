Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 494 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Workday were worth $20,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $842,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Workday by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 43,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Workday by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.19. 11,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.54. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.52 and a one year high of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

