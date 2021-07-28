Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 6,700 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,337,402,000 after buying an additional 480,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,219,926,000 after buying an additional 197,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Danaher by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $1,633,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.29.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.67. 7,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $293.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,265 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

