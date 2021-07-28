Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Lowered to C$37.50 at National Bank Financial

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective dropped by National Bank Financial from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.97.

Shares of TECK traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.63. 252,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,131,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

