Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 84 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 185.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 10.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alleghany stock traded down $6.49 on Wednesday, hitting $653.12. The company had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $486.49 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $683.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

