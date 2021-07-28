Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 47.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 44.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.64. 24,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,810,020. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

