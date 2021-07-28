Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 397.0% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,071,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $2,009,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 267,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.24. 16,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,988. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.67. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.