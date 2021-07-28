Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.26.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total value of $6,575,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.26, for a total value of $3,872,909.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,654.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,762 shares of company stock valued at $38,138,113 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded up $4.14 on Wednesday, reaching $979.22. 638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $896.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $633.29 and a 52-week high of $987.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.