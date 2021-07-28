Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.58

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and traded as low as $14.95. Teijin shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 376 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teijin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Teijin Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies that are involved in the environment and energy, safety and protection, information and electronics, transportation, and healthcare businesses. It operates through the following segments: Materials, Healthcare, and Others. The Materials segment handles the manufacture and sale of polyester, aramid, and carbon fiber products as well as plastic and resin products from polycarbonate resin and polyester film.

