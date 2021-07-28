Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at $25,184,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 213.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,769,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,216 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 83,891,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $660,226,000 after purchasing an additional 865,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 28.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after purchasing an additional 746,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 52.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 651,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

VIV stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0637 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIV. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.