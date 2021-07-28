Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at New Street Research

New Street Research downgraded shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $13.82 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

TLSYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Telstra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telstra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Telstra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.41.

Shares of TLSYY stock opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.72. Telstra has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $14.42.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

