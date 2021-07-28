Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.730-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.230-$5.730 EPS.
Several research firms have recently commented on THC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.60.
Shares of NYSE THC traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.53. The company had a trading volume of 626,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $73.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.57.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.