Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.730-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.230-$5.730 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on THC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Shares of NYSE THC traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.53. The company had a trading volume of 626,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $73.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.57.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

