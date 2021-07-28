Terex (TEX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Terex (NYSE:TEX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Terex to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Terex has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.350-2.550 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.65-2.85 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, analysts expect Terex to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54. Terex has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $55.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Terex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

