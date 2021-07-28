TerraUSD (UST) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.59 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $2.03 billion and approximately $21.59 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006044 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000120 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000075 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,032,143,229 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

