Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $644.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $634.88. Tesla has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $15,183,184. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tesla stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $532.76.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

