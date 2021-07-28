Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $644.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $621.14 billion, a PE ratio of 644.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $532.76.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $15,183,184. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tesla stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

