TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

NYSE TTI opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $397.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 3.20.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TETRA Technologies news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,625.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

