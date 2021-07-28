The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $122.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Blackstone have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its second-quarter 2021 results were primarily aided by growth in revenues. Blackstone remains well-poised to benefit from its fund-raising ability, revenue mix and inorganic expansion strategies. To provide ESG-focused investment opportunities, it inked a deal to acquire Sphera, while the buyout of DCI will further enhance its digital capabilities. Net inflows are expected to keep aiding assets under management (AUM) growth. However, elevated costs will likely hurt the bottom line to an extent. High debt levels along with lower chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities, given the volatile nature of its earnings, remain other key concerns.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.09.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $114.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.74. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $114.48. The firm has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 123.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,629,000 after acquiring an additional 290,433 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,606,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

